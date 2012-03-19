Charlize Theron Impressed by Michael Fassbender's 'Manhood'

And the award for best male member in a supporting role goes to Michael Fassbender!

That’s according to Charlize Theron, who jokingly saluted her Prometheus costar’s anatomy on Saturday in reference to his several scenes of full-frontal nudity in Shame last year.

“Your penis was a revelation. I’m available to work with it any time,” the new mom, 36, said at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the Ally For Equality award, the L.A. Times reports.

“I have to say that I was truly impressed that you chose to play it big,” she joked to Fassbender, 34, who later toasted the crowd himself from the podium. “Most other actors would have gone small, trust me. I know because I’ve worked with them.”

Fassbender’s manhood has been a popular subject ever since Shame was released. George Clooney even made an off-color joke about it in his Golden Globes acceptance speech after winning best actor, for which Fassbender was also nominated. Clooney thanked Fassbender “for taking over the frontal nudity responsibility that I had,” then wisecracked that the Shame star could play golf “with your hands behind your back.”