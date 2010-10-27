Charlie Sheen Returning to Work This Week

Despite a daylong hospital stay, Charlie Sheen plans to be back on the job without missing a beat.

“Charlie will be working this week doing a cameo role, playing himself, in a small movie as a favor to a friend and has every intention of going back to work on Two and a Half Men on Tuesday,” his manager Mark Burg tells PEOPLE. “He’s looking forward to working.”

After being found naked and allegedly trashing his room at the Plaza Hotel, Sheen, 45, was sent to a New York hospital Tuesday morning for what police sources say was intoxication. His rep called Sheen’s condition an allergic reaction to medication. He was discharged Tuesday night and headed home to Los Angeles.

– Elizabeth Leonard

RELATED: Denise Richards Still Has ‘Faith’ in Charlie Sheen