Charlie Sheen Dons Mustache – for Fun – Not to Hide Rumored Affair

The TV star put on a disguise as a knowing joke, not to hide an affair, says his rep

In Charlie Sheen’s case, appearances indeed can be deceiving.

Amidst reports that the Two and a Half Men star is having an affair with a lingerie model and fashioned a calculated disguise – a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, dark mustache and cigarette dangling from his mouth – to hide it, his rep tells PEOPLE that Sheen isn’t involved in anything illicit.

In fact, Sheen was simply participating in his recovery program as part of his recent stint in rehab – and having a little fun with photographers, according to his rep Stan Rosenfield.

“The woman in question is the sister of one of Sheen’s campmates and Sheen was only responding to a 12th-step call,” Rosenfield said, referring to traditional recovery program outreach efforts. “Since Sheen knew he was being followed and how this would look, he wore the moustache in a tongue-in-cheek disguise gesture.”

Sheen, 44, has been in treatment since Feb. 24 and faces domestic violence charges following a Christmas Day fight with wife Brooke Mueller. He is considering leaving Two and a Half Men after this season.

• Reporting by ELIZABETH LEONARD