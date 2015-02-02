Charlie Ebersol: Girlfriend Britney Spears 'Drives Me to Be Better'

Ebersol opens up about how he and Spears make their relationship work

She’s a globally adored pop star with a residence in Las Vegas. He’s an award-winning TV producer who’s worked with everyone from NFL greats to the First Lady. So how do Britney Spears and boyfriend Charlie Ebersol make their relationship work with such busy schedules?

“We’re homebodies,” Ebersol, 32, tells PEOPLE. “The thing that I learned from my parents [longtime NBC exec Dick Ebersol and actress Susan Saint James] was no matter how busy you are, home base is the single most important thing. As long as you’re centering back to home base and that’s the strongest magnet in your life, that everything else is okay.”

“The best part of this relationship is when we spend time together,” says Ebersol, who says one of their best date nights was a New Year’s Eve in.

“We were getting pulled in a thousand different directions, and my favorite thing in the world – besides her – is hot chocolate,” he says. “She just said, ‘Let’s just get hot chocolate and hang out.’ That was a perfect night for me. If that’s the rest of my life, then A) I will have emulated my parents, and B) I will be a very happy man.”

Since news of their relationship broke, the pair have been spending more and more time together, from spending Christmas with her sons – Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden, 8 – to celebrating each others’ birthdays together.

For Ebersol’s 32nd birthday in December, Spears got her beau an adorable (not to mention extravagant!) cake and took him horseback riding.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, is Brit’s boy nervous?

“She out-gunned me so dramatically on my birthday cake!” Ebersol says, joking: “Now I’ve got to gear up. I am very busy at work. Now I have a second job, which is figuring out how to keep up with her!”

And while the pair have remained fiercely private aside from the occasional social media post, Ebersol says Spears has had quite an impact on him. Having worked on positive reality shows like The Wanted and documentaries including NFL Characters Unite, the writer-producer says Spears inspires him every day.

“Honestly, the way that she treats people does make you look in the mirror and question how much you’re really giving to other people. Because she is a person who leads with her heart and treats people around her – who she knows and who she doesn’t know – better than you or I,” he says.