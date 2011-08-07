Charlie Day: 5 Things to Know About the Horrible Bosses Star

Get to know the funnyman and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia scene-stealer

He’s the breakout star of Horrible Bosses, fighting off Jennifer Aniston‘s advances – and getting a little out of it during a certain vacuum scene.

Still, fans of FX’s raunchy hit, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, already know actor Charlie Day, 35, as the show’s lovable (but oh-so-weird) Charlie, whose character has a penchant for killing rats in the basement of Paddy’s Pub and dressing up in a neon green leotard as the unofficial mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies, Green Man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But there’s so much more to Day, and here’s your chance to get to know the scene-stealer before It’s Always Sunny‘s season seven premiere arrives on Sept. 15.

1. He’s Going to Be a Dad

On It’s Always Sunny, Charlie constantly chases after “The Waitress” (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), a still-unnamed server at a nearby coffee shop (and sometimes theme restaurant) whom he’s obsessed with. The Waitress can’t stand Charlie – going as far as to sleep with two of his friends – but in real life, Day has been married to Ellis since 2006 and the two are expecting their first child in December.

2. He Once Played His Wife’s Brother/Lover

When they were first dating, Day and Ellis played incestuous twins on a 2004 episode of Reno 911. “Nothing says, ‘This is the girl I want to marry’ like pretending she’s your sister and making out with her to get a job,” Day has said.

3. He’s Not Actually from Philadelphia

Day hails from Rhode Island – and he even lived in New York’s Harlem neighborhood for awhile – and now resides in Los Angeles. Although he says he likes the City of Brotherly Love, there’s one Philly staple he doesn’t enjoy: "I don’t care for cheesesteaks," he’s said. “They make me s—- my pants.”

4. He Made His Acting Debut Alongside Mary Tyler Moore

In 2000, Day made his first TV appearance, playing a mailroom clerk in the TV reunion movie, Mary and Rhoda, starring Moore and Valerie Harper.