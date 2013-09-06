Channing Tatum Schooled by Toddler in Basketball Game

The 2-year-old made 14 shots compared to the actor's two

He’s been called Magic Mike, but no one will ever call Channing Tatum Michael Jordan.

During a visit to the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero Wednesday, Tatum had a shooting contest with 2-year-old Titus Ashby – and the little boy wiped the floor with the actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tatum, 33, was given 45 seconds to make as many shots as possible. But he only made two and missed eight – including the first five.

Then it was Titus’s turn. Given the same 45-second window, the toddler made a whopping 14 shots and missed only four!

No one can accuse the new dad of not being a good sport. After the show, he Tweeted about Titus’ prowess on the court.

“He may only be 2, but this kid’s got game! Had fun playing a little b-ball w/ Titus on @El_Hormiguero today,” he wrote.

He also shared a photo with his adorable new buddy on his Instagram account.

And, to be fair, Titus has more experience on the court than Tatum – after all, he once beat NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal in a game of hoops.