Certificate: Jackson's Cause of Death 'Deferred'

With toxicology tests still being conducted, Michael Jackson’s cause of death is listed as “deferred” on his official death certificate, which was issued Tuesday, the same day as his private funeral and public memorial.

The certificate also says that Forest Lawn has “disposition” of the singer’s body temporarily, and the final resting place for the King of Pop remains unknown. His sister LaToya Jackson provided the information on the death certificate, which lists his occupation as “musician” and type of business as “entertainment.”

from Huffington Post

