Céline Dion Says Husband René Angélil Fell Out of Bed the Day of His Death

Céline Dion says that her husband René Angélil fell out of bed right before his January death from a prolonged battle with cancer.

Dion, PEOPLE’s recent cover star, told Paris Match magazine that Angélil “wanted to get up and fell to the ground” the night before he was discovered dead on Jan. 14.

The singer previously told PEOPLE that she returned home after a performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Jan. 13 to find Angélil asleep.

“I didn’t want to wake him,” she said. “I should have gone and said, ‘I love you and I’m here,’ but I don’t want to live with that regret. I meant well by not waking him.”

It was the next morning that Angélil’s nurse found him dead.

“I got on my knees and I kissed him,” she explained to PEOPLE. “It was the coldest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, but it was amazing. I said, ‘Promise me not to worry. I’m fine, the kids are great, we’re gonna be okay. It’s enough suffering. Just go in peace.’ ”

Dion told Paris Match that she placed a big red heart from the hands of a stuffed bear – which Angélil had gifted her – under his head, before putting her late husband in a bathrobe and talking to him “at length.”

Later, she was told by a doctor “that there was no fracture or injury or hematoma,” from the fall, “which haunted me,” Dion said.

Celine Dion People Cover

RELATED VIDEO: The Story Behind the Story: How Céline Dion Is Mourning and Helping Her Sons Cope with their Dad’s Death

The 48-year-old previously told PEOPLE that she didn’t get emotional until after Angélil’s body was removed from their home.

“When they took him away, I chased the truck a little, like it was my kids going to school for the first day,” she shared.

Angélil was honored with a funeral at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica in January.