Some may have found it surprising that Brad Pitt showed up to Kanye West's Sept. 1, 2019 L.A. Sunday Service, but the two have always had a friendly relationship with each other.

"Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There's definitely a common respect between the two of them," a source told PEOPLE. "Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad."

Although Pitt and West may differ in opinion about certain topics, like religion, the two friends have been able to bond over being fathers.

"They talk about their differences and are extremely respectful when they do," the source said. "They have fatherhood in common, and to Kanye, that's huge. Kanye will talk to anyone who has kids. He's constantly seeking advice, giving advice, comparing notes."

The visit was a great experience for West, who has been wanting to share his Service with Pitt for some time.

"Kanye was so happy that Brad came," the source added. "He has wanted to share that with Brad for awhile."

Pitt opened up to Entertainment Tonight about West's spiritual gathering, saying, "I think he was doing something really special there."

He added: "It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is."