Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends
We never could've predicted some of these star pairings
Meghan McCain & Erika Girardi
The Bad Republican author revealed during an Oct. 20 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are "legitimately good friends" and that she supports Girardi amid her ongoing legal troubles.
"I'm like, legitimately good friends with her, and we became much closer doing COVID," explained McCain.
"I believe her. I feel bad for her. I have known, I don't know, but I know wealthy women who don't know anything about their finances," McCain continued, referencing Erika's revelation that she didn't have access to her money during her marriage to Tom.
The former View co-host added, "I believe she has a good heart. I believe that she will be proven innocent."
Timothée and Larry
Ah, the things we would do to be a fly on the wall for this conversation. Were they discussing Timmy's Met Gala look? Or the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's less-than-enthusiastic New York Fashion Week moment? Either way, Chalamet and David made a surprising — and delightful — pair while out to lunch at Sant Ambroeus in New York City on Sept. 14.
Sophia & Kate
They're not just buddies, they're workout buddies!
Bush and Upton recently hit the gym together and Upton's trainer, Ben Bruno, documented the two going hard during their full-body workout.
"I love seeing @kateupton and @sophiabush get after it like this. They're both super strong and work hard," he captioned the post featuring two videos of the pair in the gym where he noted they were doing the exercises perfectly.
"Also, fun fact: they didn't stop chatting and making fun of me the entire workout except for when I took this clip, so henceforth I might have to start recording the whole workout," he added in the caption.
Colin & Stanley
The Supernova costars have actually been friends for two decades, since filming 2001's Conspiracy.
"We've known each other for so long, and we've both been through things, personally, that we've helped each other through and been there for really wonderful times," Tucci told PEOPLE of Firth in 2021. "It's just nice to have that history. [During filming in England] he would come over for dinner every night, and he would cook dinner for us. And we never got tired of each other's company."
Gordon & Gigi
Ramsay has a great relationship with his kids, and he may have supermodel Hadid to thank for that.
"My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a f---- good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That's the only reason why they want to talk to me," the father of five joked with PEOPLE in December 2020.
The pair met while filming Masterchef Celebrity Showdown in 2016 and have remained friends ever since. In fact, Ramsay often gets cooking inspiration from new mom Hadid. "Gigi sent me this [pasta] dish a couple of weeks back on Instagram and said, 'Chef, what do you think?' And I said, 'Girl, it's good. In fact, it's f---- good,'" Ramsay said.
Kacey & Gigi
In other Gigi friendship news, the supermodel made a super plus-one as Musgraves' date to the CMA Awards in November 2019. And the two must have had fun celebrating in Nashville; hours before the show, the singer tweeted, "Can you die from a hangover? Asking for a friend who is actually me."
Dave & Jen
Even host Jimmy Kimmel was surprised to learn that Dave Matthews and Jennifer Aniston are close friends. The singer revealed, during an October 2019 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that Aniston has been on Matthews family vacations before. When Kimmel asked if people lose their minds once they see the Friends star, Matthews jokingly responded, "Well, it's more like I'm a bag of potatoes and — 'What's Jennifer Aniston doing standing there next to that bag of potatoes.'"
Kanye & Brad
Some may have found it surprising that Brad Pitt showed up to Kanye West's Sept. 1, 2019 L.A. Sunday Service, but the two have always had a friendly relationship with each other.
"Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There's definitely a common respect between the two of them," a source told PEOPLE. "Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad."
Although Pitt and West may differ in opinion about certain topics, like religion, the two friends have been able to bond over being fathers.
"They talk about their differences and are extremely respectful when they do," the source said. "They have fatherhood in common, and to Kanye, that's huge. Kanye will talk to anyone who has kids. He's constantly seeking advice, giving advice, comparing notes."
The visit was a great experience for West, who has been wanting to share his Service with Pitt for some time.
"Kanye was so happy that Brad came," the source added. "He has wanted to share that with Brad for awhile."
Pitt opened up to Entertainment Tonight about West's spiritual gathering, saying, "I think he was doing something really special there."
He added: "It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is."
John & Pitbull
Bet you didn't see this one coming. After Travolta decided to embrace a new, bald look in early 2019, he revealed his source of inspiration.
"A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought… Maybe it's time to do it," the actor told Extra.
Isla & Courteney
When Cox joined Instagram in January 2019, her "bestie" was there to welcome her — Fisher.
"I know it's not FBF yet, but I'm too excited to wait… my bestie has finally joined Instagram @courteneycoxofficial," Fisher wrote alongside the picture, which shows them gripping microphones as Fisher smiles for the camera while Cox keeps her gaze down.
Cox proved that she's already mastering the site by commenting on the pic, caught by popular account Comments by Celebs. "Ha!! There's a lot of flashbacks to come! Hope I won't look drunk in all of them. Love you!" she replied.
Pete & Nick
Turns out, before Davidson got down on one knee to propose to former flame Ariana Grande, he phoned one surprising star: Cannon. "He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!" Cannon even offered to officiate their wedding.
Amal & Meghan
George and Amal Clooney may have attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, but the two women share a bond that goes beyond just being acquaintances. The international human rights lawyer has been helping the royal adjust to her new life in London.
"Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests," an insider told PEOPLE, adding: "Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one."
Pete & Kim
In an interview with PEOPLE, Wentz reminisced on his and Kardashian's past collaboration (she played his love interest in Fall Out Boy's "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" music video), revealing he still keeps up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians maven — and that they've bonded over their sons, who share the same name. "I stay in touch with her a little bit — just emails here and there," said Wentz. "I ran into her, and she was probably the nicest person ever. She's exactly the same as she was then, except she's, like, a trillion times more famous."
Tiffany & Barbra
Girls Trip star Haddish hung out with legendary singer Streisand over Thanksgiving weekend, and has the selfie to prove it! "Just so y'all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today," Haddish captioned the pic on Twitter.
Bradley, Irina, Anderson & Allison
Talk about squad goals! While on vacation in Tahiti, new parents (now exes) Cooper and Shayk were joined by Allison Williams (and her now ex-husband Ricky Van Veen), Anderson Cooper (and his partner Benjamin Maisani), Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen for an island sojourn. The group (excluding von Furstenberg and Cohen) squeezed in for a star-studded group selfie.
Elijah & Nick
In a shocking revelation, Wood told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he's friends with Bachelor Viall. "I've known Nick before he became the Bachelor, which is the craziest thing," Wood revealed. The Lord of the Rings star also confirmed that Viall was indeed on the show to find love, not fame. "It's real, yes [he's looking for love], he is," he told Fallon. "Here's the thing about Nick, I think a lot of people question whether he is real or if it's really real him on the show, in the way that he's presenting himself, and that is him."
James, Sarah & Paul
So, this is how celeb friends party! Van Der Beek showed off his limbo skills during a star-studded get-together, which saw Chalke cheering on the actor while Rudd took on the role of emcee — all documented in an Instagram video.
Harry & Adele
Adele was one of 20 guests invited to help Harry Styles ring in his 23rd birthday, but the pop superstars actually go way back — they were first spotted hanging out in 2015, when Adele was on hand to help Styles kick off his 21st birthday in, well, style.
Lindsay & Kourtney
Despite the fact that Lindsay Lohan was a guest at Kim Kardashian's 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries, we didn't know the Mean Girls star was still close with older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The two recently hung out in London (and posted copious selfies).
Kim & Fergie
In addition to snapping impossibly luminous selfies, the two stars get in their quality "mommy bonding" at Kanye concerts.
Anna & Jenna
This friendship is so perfect we couldn't have dreamed it up if we tried. Faris had Tatum over to record her podcast, "Unqualified" … and the two ladies broke it down, as Tatum showed Faris how to booty pop and writhe against a table. (As a good friend does.)
Jennifer & Selena
Jessica & Nicole
After joining forces at Paris Fashion Week in March 2013, Alba and Richie appeared to be beachy besties while on vacation in St. Barts that April.
Justin & Kiefer
When Timberlake and Sutherland met up on a Toluca Lake, California, golf course, it didn't take 24 hours to finish their round – perhaps because of Justin's 20/20 vision.
Julianne & Olivia
After her split from Ryan Seacrest, Hough emerged with a whole roster of surprising gal pals, including Munn – whom she had a manicure with in Beverly Hills – and Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who joined her at the beach, at a basketball game and at actress Brittany Snow's birthday bash.
Vince & Rob
This Hollywood bromance had us scratching our heads – but we kind of loved it, too. We're talking about Vaughn and Pattinson's meet-up in Los Angeles in 2013, when they were joined by Joaquin Phoenix for dinner at Larchmont restaurant.
Emma & Taylor
Though they haven't spoken much about their friendship, it turns out Stone and Swift have known each other since they were 18 and 17, respectively. Of her famous girlfriends, Swift told Glamour, "They've experienced all of this with me, and they've also experienced their own amazing success, and somehow through all of it, we've stayed close."
Katy & Allison
During her romance with John Mayer, Perry became fast friends with Girls star Williams, who was married to Mayer's good pal Ricky Van Veen (got all that?). The singer even brought the actress as her date to the Grammys once and partied with her after the show. "She's the hottest date," Williams said at the time.
Reese & Kate
Blondes did have more fun when Witherspoon, Hudson and their men (plus Kate Upton and her agent) shared a laughter-filled meal in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood in 2012.
Anna & Adam
Kendrick and Lambert actually became friends as teenagers, before hitting it big. In a 2010 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Kendrick recalled seeing her pal at a party the year before. "He told me, 'You can't tell anybody but I tried out for American Idol and I got through Hollywood Week,'" she said. "I was like, 'Okay! You can't tell anybody but I just booked this movie [Up in the Air] with George Clooney!'" A year after that, they met up and "were like, you know, it's been quite a year for both of us," the actress said.
Martha & Snoop
It wasn't an April Fools' joke: Domestic doyenne Stewart revealed on Today that she and Snoop are good friends. "We like to bake brownies together," she shared. The two went on to star on VH1's Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party together.