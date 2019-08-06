Before performing in front of thousands in full makeup and tight leather pants, the Kiss bassist and co-lead singer spent several months teaching sixth grade at a public school in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood.

“The reason I quit after six months is that I discovered the real reason I became a teacher,” Simmons explained during a June 1978 interview with the Lakeland Ledger. “It was because I wanted to get up on stage and have people notice me. I had to quit because the stage was too small. Forty people wasn’t enough, I wanted 400,000.”