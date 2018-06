They Said Yes! 24 Celebs Who Went to Prom

Gomez, an avid supporter of child and health-centered nonprofits, surprised those on the makeshift dance floor of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County for its 17th annual Oncology Prom, themed “Around the World in One Night.”

The yearly tradition focuses on supporting teens aged 14 to 19 who are either cancer survivors or currently undergoing treatment, providing a space to celebrate their strength and journey with friends and family.

Alongside Jack Black and Grey’s Anatomy cast members, Gomez made sure it was a night to remember by posing for selfies with eager fans and clowning around in the venue’s photobooth.