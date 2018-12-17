The Most Public Ways Celebs Have Tried to Win Exes Back

These ten celebrities weren’t shy about trying to win back their beloveds’ hearts, thus securing their membership in the ‘I Want You Back’ Club.

The Member: Offset

The Love Lost: Estranged wife Cardi B

The Attempt: On Saturday, Offset crashed Cardi’s headlining festival set, coming out on stage with a “Take Me Back Cardi” flower display. “In front of the world, I love you,” he said. Cardi seemed irritated as she responded to Offset at length — off of the mic. Eventually, he walked off the stage. Offset has also been begging for her back on social media, saying in a Friday video, “I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi.”

The Result: The breakup is still on, but Cardi did tell her fans to stop attacking him online on her behalf. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing,” she said in a video.

The Member: Lamar Odom

The Love Lost: Ex-wife Khloé Kardashian

The Attempt: The former NBA player, whose divorce from Kardashian was finalized in December 2016, was optimistic about the possibility of a reunion with the reality star after finishing a rehab stint in 2017. Odom opened up about his life post-treatment on daytime talk show The Doctors, saying “Honestly, I want my wife back,” when asked what he was looking forward to about the future.

The Result: Kardashian has moved on to a serious relationship with Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, with whom she welcomed daughter True in April.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Member: Sage the Gemini

The Love Lost: Ex-girlfriend Jordin Sparks

The Attempt: Following the end of their 10 month relationship, the rapper turned to Instagram to make it very clear he was missing the vocal powerhouse. “You the only girl I can call at 3 in the morning and you’ll answer no problem,” he captioned a photo of the pair’s happier days, “the only girl that loves me the way you were supposed to. I miss you too much to watch you look so amazing at the Clive Davis [Grammys] party and not be able to call you and express how much I appreciated the look because you won’t answer nor text back. The feeling is horrible I just want like a hug and a kiss or something.”

The Result: He later deleted the post, and Sparks married Dana Isaiah in 2017.

The Member: Aaron Carter

The Love Lost: Ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff

The Attempt: Nearly a decade after their teenage romance ended, Carter took to Twitter to express his undying love for the actress. “Don’t be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever Like me,” he wrote. “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don’t care what ANY of you think.” Carter then confirmed to a fan that he was referring to the former Disney star.

The Result: Duff told Cosmopolitan that her ex’s public plea definitely did not sweep her off her feet, and even called out another not-so-subtle celeb. “Him reaching out through social media? It’s ridiculous! But then people do it all the time, like Chris Brown and Karrueche? Come on, guys. Keep it between text messages,” she told the mag.

L. Cohen/Wireimage

The Member: Nick Jonas

The Love Lost: Ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus

The Attempt: The star wrote the Jonas Brothers track “Wedding Bells” about his teen love’s then-impending nuptials with Liam Hemsworth. “No, I don’t wanna love/ If it’s not you/ I don’t wanna hear the wedding bells prove/ That we can’t try one last time,” he wrote.

The Result: Both parties have since moved on. Cyrus is with partner Liam Hemsworth and Jonas heard his own wedding bells earlier this month alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

The Member: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

The Love Lost: Then-estranged wife Evelyn Lozada

The Attempt: The former NFL star apparently has no fears about tattoo regrets. After his wife Lozada filed for divorce, Johnson promptly got some new ink of, wait for it, her face. The calf tat also displays her name, “Eve,” below the picture. Johnson changed his Twitter avatar to a photo where the homage was clearly visible, and when a tweeter mentioned the tattoo and Lozada’s filing, Johnson responded, “Divorce? Child please… that’s my WIFE.” In another reply he wrote, “I don’t give a flying pretzel in skittle rainbow hell what she filed for.”

The Result: “You can’t repair this,” Lozada told PEOPLE about the marriage. “You just can’t.” The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2012, less than a year after they tied the knot.

The Member: Amber Rose

The Love Lost: Ex-husband Wiz Khalifa

The Attempt: After splitting with Khalifa in 2014, Rose penned a lengthy Instagram post declaring her everlasting love. “My #ManCrushEveryday you know what it is … We went wrong somewhere and even if we never ever get back together (Even tho I pray, dream and hope we do) he will forever be the love of my life,” she wrote in a since-deleted 2015 message. “I’m sick of putting on a front like I’m happy without him. I’m not.”

The Result: Rose has since admitted to PEOPLE that they are “almost better divorced,” but remain “best friends” and co-parents to son Sebastian, 5.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Member: Justin Bieber

The Love Lost: Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez

The Attempt: Biebs confirmed to Billboard that his heartfelt piano ballad “Nothing Like Us” was about his break-up with the starlet. “Cause nothing can ever, ever replace you/ Nothing can make me feel like you do There’s nothing like us, there’s nothing like you and me I gave you everything, baby, everything I had to give/ Girl, why would you push me away?,” he sings.

The Result: The pair were on and off until 2015, and briefly reunited near the end of 2017 when Bieber reached out following Gomez’s kidney transplant. However, he is now officially married to Hailey Baldwin.

Pacific Coast News

The Member: Robin Thicke

The Love Lost: Ex-wife Paula Patton

The Attempt: Thicke changed the publicly-try-to-win-her-back game when he named his 2014 album Paula after his ex. The album included weepy tributes to Patton like the bluntly named single “Get Her Back.” At the 2014 BET Awards, Thicke issued an onstage plea to his former wifey before performing “Forever Love.” “I’d like to dedicate this song to my wife and say ‘I miss you’ and ‘I’m sorry,'” he said.

The Result: Like music fans, Patton was unimpressed by her ex’s apologetic gestures. In hindsight, even the hopelessly romantic singer has come to see the error of his break-up devastation ways. “What I thought was romantic was just embarrassing,” he admitted to The New York Times about his BET performance.The pair ended their custody battle in August 2017.

The Member: Chris Brown

The Love Lost: On-and-off again girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The Attempt: Brown and Tran officially split in 2015 after it was revealed that the singer had fathered daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman. But nearly a year after calling it quits, Brown made a very public declaration of his enduring love when he was featured on a remix of Zayn Malik’s “Back to Sleep.” “Now where you been, it’s been a year,” he sings. “Baby I ain’t seen you, you know I miss you/ Baby let me love you back to sleep once more .But I just wanna tell you I’m sorry/ For f——’round with Keisha and MaKayla You want me to say your name girl?/ Okay, Karrueche!”

The Result: Tran has not commented on Brown’s lovesick verse, and the pair remains indefinitely off-again.