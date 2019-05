10 Times Celebs Stopped Feud Rumors in Their Tracks

The drama started when Wu made headlines for emotional tweets saying she was “so upset right now that I’m literally crying” and “F—ing hell” when ABC announced the renewal of her sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat. The actress later apologized for her remarks, explaining that the “ill-timed” tweets were written “on the heels of [a] rough day” and that she was grateful for the comedy series.

“I love FOTB,” the actress wrote. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

In the midst of Wu’s controversy, Chan, who worked with her on Crazy Rich Asians, liked a since-deleted tweet that claimed the FOTB star had “a reputation for being, rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful.”

When the costar feud sirens started blaring, Chan went back on Twitter to tell the world that her seemingly shady like had been an accident.

“Just to clarify — it was an accidental ‘like.’ Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint. Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling,” she wrote along with a hand emoji that pointed to a gif of a woman avoiding lasers.