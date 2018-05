12 Celeb Couples Who Confirmed Their Relationships Without Saying a Word

All the signs point to a very cute relationship! After posting a series of are-they-or-aren’t-they snapshots on their respective Instagram accounts, Sarah Hyland and Bachelorette star Wells Adams are officially a thing — and we have the receipts to prove it.

Not only did the Modern Family actress recently sport a necklace with Adams’s initial (she captioned the pic with a lyric from Taylor Swift’s “Call It What You Want” — about Swift’s own beau), but she also resurfaced one of her 2012 tweets that shot down rumors she was interested in dating Bachelorette stars. “Whoever went 5 years back in time to find this?” she wrote. “Thank you. Havin a real good laugh at the moment.”