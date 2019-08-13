It pays big time to be a Swift fan! Back in 2015, the “Wildest Dreams” crooner helped out Rebekah Bortniker by making a dent in the superfan’s bundle of student loans. Swift mailed a package that contained a handwritten letter, Polaroids, assorted gifts and $1,989 check (which pays tribute to Swift’s 1989 album) to Bortniker’s home.

Four years later, she did it again, sending Toronto-based student Ayesha Khurram $6,386.47 CAD — which converts to about $4,800 USD — to help pay for her tuition. Alongside a series of Instagram Story slides addressing the generous gift, the post on Khurram’s Tumblr feed showed the receipt notice from Taylor Nation, LLC, listing the dollar amount as well as a sweet note that read, “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.”