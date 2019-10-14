Love Is in the Air! 14 Celebs Who Officiated Other Stars' Weddings

Whose wedding was officiated? Alan Carr and Paul Drayton

Adele didn’t just do what she does best — sing — at her pal’s recent wedding. She also hosted the ceremony at her home, planned the food and served as officiant.

British comedian Alan Carr revealed during an interview on ITV’s This Morning that when he tied the knot with partner Paul Drayton in January 2018, the “Hello” singer was involved every step of the way.

“She said, ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,’ ” Carr said about his longtime friend. “She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest.”