Love Is in the Air! 14 Celebs Who Officiated Other Stars' Weddings

Blake Shelton
Whose wedding was officiated? Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt
The country singer and Voice coach is no stranger to officiating weddings. He officiated Ashley Monroe’s 2013 wedding to John Danks, making him the clear choice for Adkins and Pratt’s nupitals in October 2019.
Shelton beamed in a photo posted by Adkins as he performed the ceremony. The pair have collaborated frequently on their music, so why not collaborate on the the most special day of his pal’s life?
Norman Reedus & Jensen Ackles
Whose wedding was officiated? Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Morgan’s Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus and Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles officiated their costar’s wedding to One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton.
In a caption on his Instagram, Morgan revealed, “It was an intimate ceremony… performed by [Jenson Ackles] and [Norman Reedus] with our kids at our sides… and the party of the century afterwards… thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt… the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more.”
Adele
Whose wedding was officiated? Alan Carr and Paul Drayton
Adele didn’t just do what she does best — sing — at her pal’s recent wedding. She also hosted the ceremony at her home, planned the food and served as officiant.
British comedian Alan Carr revealed during an interview on ITV’s This Morning that when he tied the knot with partner Paul Drayton in January 2018, the “Hello” singer was involved every step of the way.
“She said, ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,’ ” Carr said about his longtime friend. “She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest.”
Steve Harvey
Whose wedding was officiated? Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro
Harvey was co-hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special live from New York City’s Times Square with Menounos, when the two pulled one over on viewers and kicked off her wedding just before midnight. Menounos and Undergaro planned the event in just two weeks, inviting only their parents. “I’ve always wanted [my wedding] to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone,” Menounos told PEOPLE. “This was just so perfect.”
Anna Faris
Whose wedding was officiated? Sim and Amy Sarna
The actress helped her Anna Faris Is Unqualified co-host Sim Sarna say “I do” in California in late 2017 by officiating his wedding (in Ugg boots!). On Thanksgiving, Faris hinted her the couple’s wedding and her role in it while sharing an animated video of her officiating the ceremony and Sarna explaining how the two met.
Tom Hanks
Whose wedding was officiated? Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen
Williams and the CollegeHumor CEO topped off their dreamy wedding with a very special guest who was given a very special task. “Here’s what I did,” Hanks, whose wife Rita Wilson played Williams’ mother on Girls, told Extra. “I studied the ministry for over $35. And if you want to call me the Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should. I’m for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I’ll be there for ya.”
Sir Ian McKellen
Whose wedding was officiated? Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell
If you needed proof McKellen is the ultimate BFF, look no further than the actor’s decision to play officiant at longtime friend’s Stewart’s 2013 wedding to Ozell. “His remarks were not only full of wisdom and humor and poetry but knowledge of the two of us,” Stewart said of the experience. “There wasn’t a person there who didn’t [get choked up]. I certainly did.”
Blake Shelton
Whose wedding was officiated? Ashley Monroe and John Danks
When it came to choosing an officiant, the country star looked no further than her good friend, Shelton. “We wanted someone with personality to marry us!” Monroe told PEOPLE.
Jonah Hill
Whose wedding was officiated? Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Fun fact: Hill and Levine go way back. The pair have been friends since junior high school, so it was no surprise when the musician and his then-fiancée called on the funnyman to officiate their wedding. “Adam knew that he was putting himself [in] good hands by having Jonah officiate,” a source shared of the big day. “He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that.”
Mark Consuelos
Whose wedding was officiated? Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky
As a longtime friend of the radio host, Kelly Ripa’s leading man officiated the 2008 ceremony, which also included a performance by Billy Joel and a raunchy roast delivered by Chevy Chase.
Kris Jenner
Whose wedding was officiated? Faye Resnick and Everett Jack Jr.
Unsurprisingly, officiating weddings is nothing new for the KarJenner matriarch — she officiated Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham’s 2017 wedding — who took on the role once more at her good friend and Real Housewives star’s 2015 wedding, which took place at the business mogul’s Calabasas home. “Faye, you’re a beautiful woman,” Jenner shared during the ceremony. “But your true beauty and true radiance, your true success will not be what’s accomplished in your career, but what is built in your character, your integrity and in the beliefs that you hold to every day.”
Judith Light
Whose wedding was officiated? America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
Talk about an epic reunion! Ferrera enlisted two of her Ugly Betty costars to take on big roles in her 2011 nuptials. Light officiated, while Vanessa Williams played Master of Ceremonies on the big day.
Rev. Run
Whose wedding was officiated? Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
No one was a better fit for the job to officiate Richie and Madden’s 2010 wedding than the Run DMC frontman, who is a reverend IRL.
Chris Harrison
Whose wedding was officiated? Carly Waddell and Evan Bass
Three years after marrying producers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the franchise host once again took on the officiant role for the 2017 wedding of the Bachelor in Paradise contestants — and has done it again several times since.