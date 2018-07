Married to: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Well, let’s say TBD on this one. Chastain’s husband is the son of a count. However, he himself won’t become a count (or Chastain a countess) until his father passes away, and then only if he inherits the title — a.k.a. if he doesn’t have older brothers who’d receive it before him. However, when and if those two pieces fall into place, you can call her Oscar nominee and countess.