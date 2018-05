12 Pairs of Celebs Who Feuded and Are Now Cool

The greatest pop star feud of our time began in 2014, when Swift told Rolling Stone that her song, “Bad Blood,” was inspired by a former friend who “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me,” adding, “But I don’t think there would be any personal problem if she weren’t competitive.” Soon after, Perry tweeted, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing …,” leading many fans to believe that Perry was the ex-friend in question, though Swift has never explicitly claimed that it was.

Since then, the two seemed to trade veiled jabs at one another, with Perry finally owning up to the disagreement in 2016, when she said that she’d collaborate with Swift “if she says sorry.” In May 2017, she finally opened up about the feud for real during an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, saying, “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it. It’s about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

She also told the NME a month later, “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!” In response, Swift seemed to shade her rival by returning her entire catalog to Spotify — Swift had pulled her music for financial purposes in 2014 — on June 8, the same day that Perry released her new album, Witness.

Finally, in May 2018, it seemed that the stars were ready to bury the hatchet for real, with Perry sending Swift a literal olive branch on the opening night of her Reputation Stadium Tour, along with a note that began, “Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us.” Swift posted the gift on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “Thank you Katy,” which seemed to indicate that this feud might truly be done for good.