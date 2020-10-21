These Roller Skating Stars Can Skate Circles Around You
Grab your skates, blast some Fleetwood Mac and check out which celebs are rolling through life
Leslie Mann & Maude Apatow
The mom and daughter took on the #DreamsChallenge and showed off their skating skills, although Maude thinks her mom is "a lot better" on wheels than she is.
Courteney Cox
Testing Instagram Reels... Is this thing on?
The Friends star debut her first Reels and posted her take on the #DreamsChallenge — but almost fell while filming. However, she gracefully saved herself from hitting the concrete like a pro.
Stevie Nicks
It was only a matter of time before the icon herself would put her own spin on the viral TikTok #DreamsChallenge.
Nicks laced up her skates and sat back on her piano-bench throne as the comments poured in, praising her rendition of the skating trend made famous by Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok.
"Show em how Stevie!!! 🖤," Haley Reinhart wrote.
"We are not worthy 😭," a social media user added.
Nev Shulman
The Catfish star previewed his skating skills while at Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in L.A., but little did we know he would be saving his real performance for Instagram...
Nev Shulman
Skates, crop tops, denim cutoffs and "Dreams" — now that's a performance made for TV.
Swizz Beatz
Skating at the roller rink is always a family affair when it comes to the Deans!
Kasseem Dean, a.k.a. Swizz Beatz, took his kids skating during the holidays in 2019 and captured them facing off in a friendly game of limbo.
Alicia Keys
Mrs. Dean is all about skating too.
Keys, who's married to Swizz Beatz, also gave a nod to their family's favorite pastime by skating in the music video for her single "Time Machine."
Beyoncé
Queen B proved that she can skate forwards, backwards and in circles in her 2014 music video for Blow, and in this 2017 clip on Instagram.
President Barack Obama & Daughter Malia
Back when Barack Obama was the Democratic presidential hopeful in May 2008, he helped daughter Malia make her way around the Great Skates roller rink in Lafayette, Indiana.
Kate Middleton
Even the Duchess of Cambridge loved to put on her skates and run the roller rink, as she did here in London back in 2008.
Jonathan Cheban, Kelly Osbourne & Kim Kardashian West
Before they became the Foodgod, reality royalty and an unstoppable entrepreneur, respectively, they were just three Hollywood friends living it up at an event at World on Wheels in L.A.
Gabrielle Union
The actress was all aboard a roller conga line at a 2012 event in Miami Beach.
Steven Spielberg & Goldie Hawn
This throwback treasure of the famed actress and directing legend at a roller skating party at La Main Jaune in Paris shows that even Hollywood royalty needs a hand every now and then.