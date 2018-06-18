What a Gem! Gisele Bündchen, Kim Kardashian West & More Celebs Who Swear By Crystals

To combat stage fright, the songstress turned to crystals. “I was so nervous about my comeback show and I was panicking,” she revealed to The Sun. “I was out of practice and I was busy being a mum. But it was one of the best shows I’ve ever done and I had these bloody crystals in my hand.” Adele became such a believer of their transformative abilities that she grew panicked when she lost her crystals ahead of taking the stage at the 2016 Grammys, which she says, “turned out to be the worst, most disastrous performance that I have ever done.” Luckily, the award-winning singer now has a new batch in her arsenal. “I mean literally I’m turning into a walking cliché but I’m proud of it — if it means my shows are good then I don’t mind.”