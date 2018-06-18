What a Gem! Gisele Bündchen, Kim Kardashian West & More Celebs Who Swear By Crystals

GISELE BÜNDCHE
KATE HUDSON
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
ADELE
Kevin Winter/Getty
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot
SPENCER PRATT
Gus Ruelas/AP
YOLANDA HADID
Manny Carabel/Getty
BELLA HADID
Venturelli/Getty
KATY PERRY
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
KYLIE JENNER
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week
NAOMI CAMPBELL
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online
VICTORIA BECKHAM
MIRANDA KERR
Rachel Murray/Getty
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement