When he visited The Late Late Show earlier this month, the actor revealed that he had confidently told host James Corden that he would one day be his celebrity guest — a year before his big breakout.

“I had to go up to you,” Centineo recalled of running into Corden. “I went up to you and I said, ‘James Corden.’ And you said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘I’m going to be on your show?’ And you said, ‘When?’ And I said, ‘Eventually.'”