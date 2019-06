The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star experienced prom for the very first time in 2019, thanks to one of her biggest fans.

Narbeh, a high school student who runs an Instagram account dedicated to Kardashian’s famous family, was overwhelmed with excitement over his famous prom date.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom… so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon,” he captioned an Instagram post of the two of them posing for photos at his prom’s photo booth.

Kardashian reciprocated the love by commenting on Narbeh’s post with four red heart emojis.