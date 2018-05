11 Celebs Who Mysteriously Wiped All Traces of Their Exes on Instagram

Turns out we can’t keep up with the youngest Kardashian sibling. The reality star and dad is known for sharing regular posts on Instagram … and deleting almost all of them shortly after. It occurred recently when Kardashian first made his relationship with Blac Chyna Instagram official, flooding everyone’s feeds with couple pics – only to wipe off all traces of his flame during an alleged rough patch. But the Chyna-less feed didn’t last long: After what seemed a few hours, Kardashian began posting of pics of his expectant fiancée again to announce that yes, the two were back on. But the pair didn’t stay drama-free for long: Kardashian went on another deleting spree in July 2016, wiping off all evidence of Chyna and even unfollowing the model on Instagram.