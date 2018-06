Breaking Up Is Hard 'Tattoo': 13 Celebs Who Have Removed Their Ex-Themed Ink

Following the demise of her 10-year marriage to ex Stephen Belafonte, whom the Spice Girl says abused her, Mel B underwent a procedure to slice off Belafonte’s name from her “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart” tattoo on her side.

“I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship,” Brown told PEOPLE. “Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”