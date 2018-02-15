How Stars Celebrated Valentine's Day
JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
"I hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine's Day [kisses]," Lopez captioned her too-cute video with boyfriend Rodriguez.
JESSICA ALBA & CASH WARREN
The Honest Company founder is one lucky gal! Alba revealed her hubby created an "album in honor of love," which she linked to on Instagram. Swoon!
COLTON HAYNES & JEFF LEATHAM
The newlyweds went all out for Valentine's Day, ringing in the holiday with red balloons and roses.
BELLA & YOLANDA HADID
The mother-daughter duo were picture-perfect in this cuddly video clip. "My forever valentine!" posted the model.
ADAM LEVINE & BEHATI PRINSLOO
The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day at home with the Maroon 5 frontman sharing a sweet photo of Prinsloo lying in bed while baring her baby bump. Half-covered by a leopard print blanket, the model had a mischievous look on her face and a heart-shaped box of chocolates was by her feet.
KIM, KHLOÉ & ROB KARDASHIAN
"How cute is my mom! She took my chocolate huge hearts that I gave from my perfume, and broke them and made place cards for the table for our Valentine's Day dinner," the KKW Beauty mogul said in a video shared on her Instagram Story, which featured star-studded guests at a Valentine's Day dinner, hosted by Kris Jenner. "My mom is so resourceful."
LA LA & CARMELO ANTHONY
Despite announcing their separation in April, Carmelo Anthony is still thinking of wife La La on Valentine's Day. The NBA star shared a selfie with La La on the holiday of love to his social media pages with the caption, "*** MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala"
MADDIE ZIEGLER
Sia's mini-me packed on the PDA with boyfriend Jack Kelly with a sweet ode to her beau on Instagram. "My valentine i love you xx," she wrote.
DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM
The former soccer pro posted an adorable seflie of the longtime couple during a date night together. "Happy Valentines Day," he wrote. "May today be filled with love and happiness around the world."
Victoria quickly followed, posting an even more romantic photo of herself with her husband of 18 years. In the photo, she cuddles up next to David as they lay by the water together. "Happy Valentine’s Day," she wrote. "Love u so much."
RYAN REYNOLDS
Sure, the Deadpool star is a good actor, but did you know he's a master chef? "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist," Reynolds jokingly posted on Instagram, showing off his Valentine's Day gift for wife Blake Lively.
DYLAN DREYER
The NBC News meteorologist may be based in South Korea for Olympics coverage, but that didn't stop the on-air personality from paying tribute to husband Brian Fichera and son Calvin. "I might be in South Korea but my heart is always wherever these two are!" Dreyer wrote on Instagram. "Oh how I miss them so on this Valentine’s Day!"
SAVANNAH GUTHRIE
"Happy Valentine's Day to all my sweeties," wrote the Today anchor on Instagram, captioning a selfie with husband Michael Feldman.
CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA
The Flip or Flop star, who finalized her divorce from ex Tarek El Moussa in January, celebrates the most romantic day of the year with her new beau, British TV presenter Ant Anstead.
“My sweet valentine,” she wrote alongside the selfie above of the HGTV star and Anstead looking smiley on Instagram. “Here in spirit, as he’s away working hard to make some TV magic.”
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
So cute! The How I Met Your Mother alum and his kids, 7-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, show off their Valentine's Day spirit.
HODA KOTB
The Today show anchor, who has been working in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics, celebrated her daughter Haley Joy's first birthday on Valentine's Day from afar.
"It’s already Valentine’s Day in South Korea and I am missing my Valentine’s baby! We celebrated little Haley’s bday before I left," Kotb captioned an Instagram video of her singing "Happy Birthday."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
The reality star switched things up from her usual nude selfies, dedicating a sweet post to her husband Kanye West in honor of Valentine's Day. "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!" she captioned a paparazzi photo of the two from their trip to Paris in March 2015, with West wrapping both arms around Kardashian West.
BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA
The former first lady and president shared sweet messages for each other on social media — and we're getting all the feels. "Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!…" Michelle wrote on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a personally curated Spotify playlist featuring 44 songs for the 44th president.
Some of the tunes on the playlist, called Forever Mine: Michelle to Barack, include “Halo” by their pal Beyoncé, “Forever Mine” by Andra Day, “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King and “At Last” by Etta James.
The former president also shared a heartfelt message to his wife of 25 years. "Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better,” he tweeted alongside a photo of the couple looking relaxed and snuggly.
ELLE KING
Weeks after announcing that she’s back with estranged husband Andrew Ferguson, King shared an emotional Instagram post on what is their second wedding anniversary — and revealed another photo from their special day.
“Two years ago, just after midnight, I married my forever valentine,” she captioned the sweet image. “I remember saying to you ‘I don’t want to spend another day not being your wife.’ We snuck out of that hollywood party (I stole a bouquet) and got married.”
JIMMY KIMMEL
The late-night host added to his already-impressive repertoire of pancake art, presenting his favorite customer, 3½-year-old daughter Jane, with five flapjacks: four little red and purple hearts surrounding an intricately designed Cupid, complete with bow and arrow.
"Happy #ValentinesDay!" Kimmel captioned the sweet shot of his daughter sporting an infectious smile, adding the hashtags, "#cupid #pancakes."