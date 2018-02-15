The former soccer pro posted an adorable seflie of the longtime couple during a date night together. "Happy Valentines Day," he wrote. "May today be filled with love and happiness around the world."

Victoria quickly followed, posting an even more romantic photo of herself with her husband of 18 years. In the photo, she cuddles up next to David as they lay by the water together. "Happy Valentine’s Day," she wrote. "Love u so much."