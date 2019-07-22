Seeing Double: Celebs Who Have a Twin

Fans of the Golden Globe-winning actor may be a little surprised to find out he has a younger twin brother, Sami.

The actor brought Sami to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards where he ended up winning for best actor in a motion picture, drama. (He also has a sister who is a doctor.)

While the two aren’t seen together frequently in public, the Mr. Robot actor opened up about his brother, a school teacher, in a hilarious 2015 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We were troublemakers as kids. We did some bad stuff,” Malek explained at the time, adding his brother once asked him to switch places while they were college students.