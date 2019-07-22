Seeing Double: Celebs Who Have a Twin

Gisele Bündchen
The supermodel and her twin sister, Patricia, are understandably inseparable — which is made clear on Gisele’s social accounts, where she regularly gushes about her sibling.
On their joint birthday, the supermodel posted an Instagram she captioned “Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart. I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!”
RAMI MALEK
Fans of the Golden Globe-winning actor may be a little surprised to find out he has a younger twin brother, Sami.
The actor brought Sami to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards where he ended up winning for best actor in a motion picture, drama. (He also has a sister who is a doctor.)
While the two aren’t seen together frequently in public, the Mr. Robot actor opened up about his brother, a school teacher, in a hilarious 2015 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“We were troublemakers as kids. We did some bad stuff,” Malek explained at the time, adding his brother once asked him to switch places while they were college students.
NOAH SCHNAPP
The Stranger Things star is super close to his fraternal twin sister, Chloe, as evidenced on the pair’s individual social media accounts, which features shout-outs to each other. “My favorite person in the world #twinningthursday,” wrote Snapp on his Instagram, captioning a sweet pic of the pair.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
She may be older than her fraternal twin brother, Hunter, by three minutes, but Scarlett continues to bring the political activist as her date to red carpet events.
PARKER POSEY
The benefits of having a close relationship with your siblings? Getting to hang out with their friends, too, á la the indie actress. “I have a twin brother, so I was around guys like a sister,” she previously said of her dynamic with brother Chris. “It was comfortable to me.”
ASHTON KUTCHER
“We’re twins … and I consider him my best friend,” Mila Kunis’s leading man said of brother Michael, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3.
CHARLOTTE & SAMANTHA RONSON
They may be twin sisters, but the Ronson siblings’ respective careers couldn’t be more different: Charlotte is a fashion designer while Samantha is a deejay.
ALANIS MORISSETTE
No surprise here: Alanis revealed her admiration for sibling, Wade, who has been a yoga instructor since 1995. The “You Oughta Know” crooner also shared the duo share a mutual passion for music: “I am a huge fan of my twin brother, Wade Morissette’s kirtan music.”
MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN
Hands down, Hollywood’s most recognizable set of twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley have been through everything together — from making their TV debut on Full House as babies to launching their super-successful fashion lines years later.
JOEL & BENJI MADDEN
The Madden brothers are a lucky pair! Not only did they catapult to fame with their rock band Good Charlotte, but Joel and Benji are married to the coolest ladies around: Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz, respectively.
TIA & TAMERA MOWRY
“I think ever since we were little there’s been this healthy competition,” Tia told Essence exclusively of her and sister Tamera’s dynamic. “If I see my sister doing something or vice versa it’s like ‘Oh ok, I can do that too.’ If I see her succeeding at it, it’s encouraging.”
DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody costars not only acted alongside each other on the hit Disney channel show, but also attended New York University together — where they pulled their fair share of pranks. “If you look up my graduating photo you’ll see. We just decided, you know, there’s no reason not to,” Dylan told Teen Vogue, with Cole adding that the twin brothers accepted each other’s diplomas at graduation. “No one’s going to notice.”