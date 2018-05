Candace Cameron Bure, Hugh Jackman & More Reveal Their Secrets for a Happy Marriage

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her relationship with Harry Hamlin — and how they’ve kept the spark alive over the course of their 20-year marriage.

“I don’t really know. I really don’t know the answer,” she admitted. “I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!”

“You know what you have in common that wildly comes across?” chimed in host Andy Cohen. “You are crazy about each other.” The reality star couldn’t help but agree with Cohen. “We are,” said Rinna. “We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t.”