Tiffany Haddish, Charlize Theron & More Celebs Who Totally Get the Dating Struggle

We aren’t the only ones who’ve been stood up on dates before! The Girls Trip actress shared her own unfortunate experienced involving Drake, and we’re feeling way less alone already. After agreeing on a day for a date, Haddish texted the rapper to solidify plans, day-of.

“Then I’m like, ‘So what time are you heading out? Are you sending a car, like where we going?'” she recalled in an interview with co-star Jada Pinkett Smith for Facebook’s Red Table Talk. “And he’s like, ‘Oh man, my bad, family emergency. I’m in Canada right now.’ And I was like, ‘OK! OK!'”

She added, “I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do. But all right!”