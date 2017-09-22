From Alicia Keys to Reese Witherspoon: Celebs Reveal Why Their 20s Were Actually the Worst

"When I look at my 20s, or when I look at any period in my life, I think about how much time I've wasted trying to find the right man. It's like, if I could go back and do it again, I would have taken guitar lessons or something. I would have put my energy into something that paid off in the end, instead of trying to improve myself for men. Oh, the time and the energy, trying to impress somebody who was actually a big jerk."