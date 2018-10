'I'll Never Forget Because I Remember the Taste': Celebs Spill Their Awkward, Sweet and Hilarious First Kiss Stories

“I was a freshman in high school. I remember something just turned in me. It might have been a friend of mine who was older than me who liked this girl, but he was kind of picking on her. And he’s like, ‘Well, you should just kiss Milo.’ And I was literally, ‘Huh?’ It was at my friend’s house,” he continued. “I think this beautiful girl, her name was Michelle. And I remember she walked up and just grabbed me, and pulled me in and kissed me. And I couldn’t leave the couch after that.”

“I was shocked and terrified and in love and feeling something I’d never really felt before. And it was amazing and I wanted it again,” he said, and added, “but that was my friend Roger’s girl that he was kind of dating. Yeah, I think that one definitely put me on my ass.”

— to W magazine