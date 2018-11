Celebs Reveal the Craziest Places They've Had Sex

“I’m trying to think. I’ve had sex in some crazy places … I had sex on the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot,” a laughing Butler said during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “[And] on a glacier … I’ve gotta be honest, it was not fun. My ass stuck to the ice.”

As for what prompted both encounters, the actor was quick to respond: “If you’re somewhere interesting, you kind of think, ‘This would be nice to make this a more interesting story.'”