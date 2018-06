Keeping It Real! Busy Philipps Embraces Her Moles, Plus More Celebs Who Refuse to Be Airbrushed

Riverdale star Mendes was candid in an interview with PEOPLE about a Photoshopping incident concerning two covers for Cosmopolitan’s Philippines edition in which she and her costar were made to look thinner than they were.

“I think Lili and I were the most shocked — we were the most shocked about the fact that they would [do that] knowing how much we speak about body positivity to our fans, and how much we love to talk about that,” Mendes told PEOPLE. “That they would then manipulate our bodies when we are literally preaching body positivity is so personally insulting, and it’s also insulting to the readers.”

She added, “And I’m so happy with the way that I am and I don’t think that was necessary. It’s never necessary to change your body. People know what I look like, I take photos on my own and I don’t edit them so people know. Stop trying to lie to people, you know?”