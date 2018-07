The moment: An adorably sassy photo of a young Cardi B

The rapper posted a hilarious throwback photo of herself at age 5 on Instagram, in which little Belcalis poses with a hand on her hip and an expression on her face like she’s about to tell on the person taking the photo.

Fans latched onto the photo and turned it into a meme — the most popular caption being ‘My momma said ya’ll have to play with me’ — that channeled the spirit of every precocious younger cousin everywhere.

Cardi B herself responded to the meme by reposting the meme on her Instagram account, captioned “Yaaaa annoying for this 😩😩😩😩😂Leave five year old Belcalis alone 😤😤”

However, after reposting a few memes with warnings that fans “need to stop,” she eventually was won over, writing on one particularly precocious meme, “too funny cause i was a smart ass like this.”