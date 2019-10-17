14 Celebs Who Are Absolutely, 100% Okay With Being Single

The Poosh creator made it known that she’s doing just fine on her own, during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” she told longtime friend Larsa Pippen, while filming. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

“I don’t feel like I need anybody,” she added.

After splitting from boyfriend Younes Bendjima and recently ending a fling with Luka Sabbat, Kardashian is all about having quality “me” time.