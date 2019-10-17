14 Celebs Who Are Absolutely, 100% Okay With Being Single

Being single is something to embrace – and these stars agree
By Diana Pearl
October 17, 2019 11:49 AM

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh creator made it known that she’s doing just fine on her own, during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” she told longtime friend Larsa Pippen, while filming. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

“I don’t feel like I need anybody,” she added.

After splitting from boyfriend Younes Bendjima and recently ending a fling with Luka Sabbat, Kardashian is all about having quality “me” time.

Halle Berry

The best thing being about single, according to Berry? Time with her kids — and being able to learn more about herself. “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself,” she told PEOPLE of her dating hiatus. What makes her singledom even more special is that she hasn’t flown solo much in the past. “I think this is proving to be a really valuable time,” she says. “I never really took time like this to be with myself.”

Jenny Slate

“This is the first time in my adult life that I haven’t been in a relationship, that I’m just all alone, and I do whatever I like to do,” Slate, who most recently dated her Gifted costar, Chris Evans, told Vanity Fair. “Because I’m a person who also likes to keep an eye on my mental health and my body health, I’ve treated myself nicely.”

January Jones

“Do I want [a partner]? Maybe,” Jones said in an interview, speaking about life as a single parent. “But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”

Hailee Steinfeld

The Pitch Perfect 2 star is in no rush to find love, and instead is using her early 20s to focus on her career. “I mean, there’s always time for dating,” Steinfeld told harper by Harper’s BAZAAR. “I do feel that right now though – and I hate saying this – my top priority is what I’m working on. It’s that and family, and then everything else.”

Susan Sarandon

The actress, who split from longtime partner Tim Robbins in 2009, knows that life is always changing – and being single is a part of that. “[Single life] life been a lot of different things,” Sarandon told Reuters. “It’s traumatic and exhilarating. The one thing that’s been really clear to me is that you have to think of your own life and your relationship and everything as a living organism. It’s constantly moving, changing, growing.”

Diane Keaton

Keaton, who has never married, has never let her relationship status define her. “I remember when I was young I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that you would find someone who would be the person you lived with until you died,” she told Wenn. “I don’t think that because I’m not married it’s made my life any less. That old maid myth is garbage.”

Mindy Kaling

With her show The Mindy Project, multiple books under her belt and a baby on the way, a relationship may just be the last thing on Kaling’s mind. “In my 20s, I was not only boy crazy, but marriage and relationship crazy,” she told Flare. “Now it’s almost the opposite. My work is so rewarding and I’m so self-centered about it that I’m kind of excited about not having to go home and ask someone about their day.”

Salma Hayek

She may be married now (to businessman François-Henri Pinault), and it says a lot about her feelings for him. “It’s nice to have a relationship, but women have become addicted,” Hayek said. “You can have a relationship with God. With nature. With dogs. With yourself. And yes, you can also have a relationship with a man, but if it’s going to be a shitty one, it’s better to have a relationship with your flowers.” It’s safe to assume then, that Hayek’s relationships with Pianult is not a shitty one.

Taylor Swift

“Being alone is not the same as being lonely. I like to do things that glorify being alone,” Swift, who is currently in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, previously told Seventeen. “I buy a candle that smells pretty, turn down the lights and make a playlist of low-key songs. If you don’t act like you’ve been hit by the plague when you’re alone on a Friday night, and just see it as a chance to have fun by yourself, it’s not a bad day.”

Nina Dobrev

The former Vampire Diaries star says that in the end, you need to be true to yourself – and not define yourself with a relationship. “People aren’t defined by their relationships,” Dobrev, who is dating actor Glen Powell, told Cosmopolitan. “The whole point is being true to yourself and not losing yourself in relationships.”

Sophia Bush

While Bush admitted she’s a “sucker for love”, she says that you need to be at peace with yourself before finding someone else. “I don’t think you can really, truly be the partner you want to be until you know on an absolute level that you are a complete person on your own. I think that’s something all women deserve to know,” she told Us Weekly.

Katy Perry

Perry knows happiness can come in many forms. “I don’t need Prince Charming to have my own happy ending,” she said.

Niall Horan

Considering his bevy of admirers, it’s hard to imagine how the One Direction member could be single – but he wants to wait for what feels really right in a partner. “Being single means you’re strong enough to wait for what you deserve,” he said.

