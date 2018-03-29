Celebs Reveal Exactly How Much Money They Had Before Their Big Break

The Schitt's Creek star told Kelly Clarkson she had just $3 in her bank account before landing her breakout role as Alexis Rose on the comedy (which just aired its season finale Tuesday).

“Just before Schitt’s Creek, things were quite bleak,” she said. “My house had just burnt down, I had like, $3 in my bank account, I hadn’t worked in close to two years ...

I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, ‘Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you!' But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek."