Celebs Open Up About Life in Quarantine

The Today anchor and her husband Michael Feldman have worked on perfecting their tag-team plan when it comes to caring for kids Vale and Charles while at home.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie during an interview for Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it’s my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that Guthrie's early-morning TV responsibilities works for their schedules.

"A fair amount of Savannah’s workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that’s good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."

"So she’s ‘on’ from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night," Feldman added. "I’m in awe of her ability to create structure. I’m trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she’s like, 'Okay, arts-and-crafts hour!'"