13 Celebs Reveal How They Knew Their Significant Other Was The One

“I knew [she was the one] like right away. She was in New Orleans shooting this movie so I was flying back and forth to date her. She had just gotten out of this long relationship and so the second time I went to go see her, I was in the airport, and I noticed that People magazine had put me on the cover of the bachelor issue. Like, number one bachelor guy. So I grabbed it off the shelf and I went to go see her. We got to talking and I said, ‘Look, I know you just got out of this longterm relationship and if you need to be single then I understand. I’m not going to like it, but I just need to know if that’s what this is. But before you answer, I want to show you something …’

“So she picked up the magazine, she opened it up, and I saw that she was flipping by my interview. And I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘I’m seeing who else is on the list.’ [I was like] ‘you’re the one for me.’ ”

— on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon