How Irina Shayk, Adele & More Celebs Returned to Social Media After Announcing Their High-Profile Splits

While we mortals have the luxury of laying low after experiencing a particularly brutal breakup, most celebs don’t — especially if they boast a huge social media following.

Celebs like Irina Shayk and Adele didn’t hold back when they returned to Instagram after announcing their high-profile splits. All eyes were on these newly single stars as they made heartbreaking revelations … or posted pics from their recent puppy or family outings. Both equally important, of course.

Here, we break down those moments.

Irina Shayk

Days after PEOPLE confirmed that Shayk had split from Bradley Cooper after four years of dating and the birth of their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, the model shared photos from her work trip to Iceland. In one pic, she posed on a rock in an off-the-shoulder grey Falconeri top. Shayk shared another photo from the trip two days later, flaunting the Icelandic scenery and her black bathing suit look.

Adele

The singer assured her fans that her sense of humor was still going strong nearly two weeks after her rep confirmed that she’d split with Simon Konecki after more than seven years together in April 2019. “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are,” the meme that she shared read. The post included side-by-side photos of Adele, one of which showed her in a highly emotional state and the other a feisty snap from her visit to “Carpool Karaoke.”

Chris Pratt

Pratt and actress Anna Faris announced the end of their 8-year marriage in August 2017. The Guardians of the Galaxy star stayed silent on Instagram until November of that year, when he shared a photo himself, Jack, his 6-year-old son with Faris, and Cully, his brother, after a viewing of Thor: Ragnarok. “HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe,” he captioned the sweet photo.

Nikki Bella

Bella returned to Instagram six days after PEOPLE learned she and John Cena called off their engagement mere weeks before their destination wedding. The WWE star accompanied her oceanside photo with a poignant quote: “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always our self we find in the sea.”

Jenna Dewan

A little over a week (10 days to be exact) after Dewan and husband Channing Tatum announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, the pro dancer took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. “Love you right back,” she wrote.

Justin Theroux

Just call it a cuddly comeback. It took Theroux, who split from Jennifer Aniston after seven years together in February 2018, 10 days before breaking his silence. He posted this adorable photo to announce his Instagram return.

Kendra Wilkinson

“Life is precious,” the Kendra On Top star captioned her pensive snapshot, taken on the beach, which was posted the same day she announced her split from husband Hank Baskett on Instagram Story. Wilkinson hasn’t been shy since sharing the couple’s life-changing news. She has since posted pics with her kids, as well as a selfie with Baskett.

Lena Dunham

Dunham and ex Jack Antonoff broke up in January 2018. Dunham referenced their split in an Instagram post, one day after PEOPLE confirmed they had indeed parted ways after more than five years together. She posted the quote, “Starting over is the beautiful moment where you choose yourself first”, with the caption, “Forever love”.

Brielle Biermann

While her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was the one who spilled the beans on Brielle and baseball player Michael Kopech’s breakup, the 22-year-old star addressed life after love on her Instagram, days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Watch What Happens Live appearance in March 2018. “If you look for perfection you will never be content,” she wrote.

Amber Rose

A few days after Rose and rapper 21 Savage unfollowed each other on social media, the video vixen posted this sweet video clip with her 5-year-old son Sebastian.

Sarah Silverman

Two days after revealing to her Twitter followers that she and Michael Sheen had decided to lovingly separate after three years of dating, the comedian posted a bowl of customized M&Ms (with her and Sheen’s face on them), hilariously writing that Sheen’s amicable ex Kate Beckinsale had gifted her the snack after hearing of their breakup news. Though the comedian has since said that the actress didn’t give those M&Ms to her after their split, Silverman’s ‘gram still made quite the splash among followers.