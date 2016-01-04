Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and More Stars Who Rang in 2016 with Epic Holiday Vacations

While you were sleeping in and binge-watching Making a Murderer over the holiday weekend, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez – not together, though that would have been interesting – were among the impressive roster of stars who packed their bags and welcomed 2016 with a vacation to remember.

So, where did Hollywood’s youngest MVPs head to this holiday season? Quite a few enviable locations actually, ranging from tropical getaways and snow-filled banks that called for endless skiing selfies (we see you, Lucy Hale!).

HAILEY BALDWIN & JUSTIN BIEBER

The longtime friends packed on the PDA during their vacation to St. Barts.

KYLIE JENNER

The new year meant new adventures for Jenner, who took on the ski slopes over the holiday weekend alongside boyfriend Tyga and some girlfriends.

LUCY HALE

Not even a face plant in the snow can keep the Pretty Little Liars star from skiing with friends.

KARLIE KLOSS

It was a no-brainer for the model, who rang in the New Year in St. Barts.

ZAC EFRON

The star has been documenting his travels through Japan on his Instagram – leaving us jealous of both him and his lucky girlfriend Sami Miré.

SELENA GOMEZ

Who said bikinis are for summer?

SHAY MITCHELL

Because a trip to Jamaica is the only appropriate way to welcome a new year.

EMMA ROBERTS

Beach babe! “Perfect way to start 2016,” wrote Roberts.

Well, we think it’s safe to assume these stars have welcomed 2016 with a splash – and have provided us with plenty of fun activities to add to our bucket list.