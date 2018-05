13 Times Celebs Flirted on Social Media & Nobody Could Handle It

They may not be dating IRL (although Eminem wouldn’t be opposed to it!) but the rappers did express major appreciation for each other when an Instagram commenter asked Minaj if she and the Detroit musician were an item. She said “yes,” with Eminem quickly following up with an affirmation: “Girl you know it’s true.”

“Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding,” Minaj jokingly responded to the rapper. “Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”