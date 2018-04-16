Spencer Pratt Freaks Out Over Ben Affleck, Plus More Fan-Girling Celebs Caught On Camera

Whenever you catch yourself thinking, “I have nothing in common with Adele or Jennifer Lawrence,” just remember that celebs aren’t immune to feeling starstruck when confronted with their own famous idols. Luckily for us, some of those interactions have been caught on video. Enjoy.

Spencer Pratt runs into Ben Affleck in L.A.

The Hills alum has zero chill about running into Affleck and freaking out over him, right next to him. “Dang! Oh my God, actually I have chills in real life,” he said in the clip. “First time I’ve ever been real starstruck — besides Taylor Swift last weekend — sorry to do this to you on family day.”

Adele rocks out to Beyoncé’s Coachella performance.

In case you needed more proof that Adele is just like us: take a peek at the Grammy winner’s series of Instagram video clips, where she’s seen freaking out over Bey’s epic headlining performance.

Kelly Clarkson gets to meet Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“Can I meet you?!” the American Idol alum asked Streep, who was a few feet away from Clarkson on the Golden Globes red carpet. “I’ve adored you since I was like 8!”

Dakota Johnson sneakily films the Stranger Things cast.

Turns out, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was not giving Angelina Jolie side-eye at the 2018 Golden Globes. Instead, Johnson was keeping her eye on the Stranger Things cast. “Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really, actually looking at her,” she told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, sharing the sneaky video she took of the kids at the award show. “If you follows the trajectory of my eyes I was looking over there. There was like an actual kids’ table which was the Stranger Things table, and I really love Stranger Things so much.”

Keke Palmer meets her celebrity crush, Michael Ealy, in real life.

“Whenever I see a picture of him, I just immediately knock out because he’s too fine,” Palmer said on the first-ever episode of her BET talk show The Keke Palmer Project. Seconds later, Ealy surprises her with a bouquet of flowers, prompting the actress to hide and scream before giving the actor a big hug.

Anne Hathaway is speechless around Mariah Carey.

During her interview at the premiere of her movie, The Intern, Hathaway couldn’t concentrate on answering questions after noticing Carey was “two arms length away” from her. “I just love that this is on camera right now,” she told the reporter.

Chance the Rapper almost has a breakdown when Beyoncé hugs him.

The 2016 MTV VMAs gave us one of the most precious moments of the year: that time the Chicago native happily yelped after realizing Queen Bey had just hugged him.

Jennifer Lawrence loses her composure when Jack Nicholson surprises her backstage at the Oscars.

Sure, Lawrence may have won an Oscar that night for Silver Linings Playbook, but getting interrupted by Nicholson may have been the highlight of her night.

Diane Keaton shows how much she loves Justin Bieber.

After Ellen DeGeneres surprises guest Keaton with a quick hug from Bieber, the actress excitedly kisses the singer on the cheek before sitting down on the couch and saying, “Let’s get real here … That’s real beauty!”