The star, whose mom and dad are Cuban and Mexican, respectively, wrote about her own immigration story in an essay for POPSUGAR Latina, recalling the day she and her mom crossed the Mexican border to find refuge in Miami.

The singer’s mom told Cabello the pair were headed to Disney World in an attempt to keep her young daughter calm; Cabello’s dad would join them later. “Whenever I have to make a decision now and I’m afraid, my mom always reminds me of that day. ‘That day, I knew if I thought about it, fear would make me turn back. That’s why when you’re afraid, you force yourself to jump. You don’t think, you just jump,’ she says to me.”

She continued: “I am so proud to be Cuban-Mexican. This country was built on immigrants. People who were brave enough to start over. How strong we are to leave behind everything we know in hopes of something better. We are not fearless, we just have dreams bigger than our fears … And so next time, when anybody wants to tell you they want to build a ‘wall’ on our border, remember behind that wall is struggle, determination, hunger.”