The Riverdale actor shared a photo of wife Kelly Ripa in a gold bikini while on a romantic getaway, calling the host “the sexy one.” But some of his followers had other ideas, and suggested at her age (she was 47 at the time), Ripa should not be wearing a bikini.

The father of three did not take the comments lightly and posted a lengthy comment about defending Ripa and lauding her figure and accomplishments.

“I posted this pic of the women I most admire,” Consuelos wrote in the comments of the post. “As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

Consuelos continued, “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

He also added, “I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”