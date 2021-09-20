It's Spooky Season! See How Celebrities Are Getting into the Halloween Spirit
These celebs can't help but seek out thrills and chills ahead of the spookiest day of the year
Halsey
getting goofy at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, on Oct. 27.
Billie Eilish
having a ball at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 24.
Christina Haack & Josh Hall
on a date night at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 24.
Rachael Ray
getting spooked on the set of her Halloween episode (which airs on Oct. 29) alongside a display of delicious treats.
Jamie Lee Curtis
channeling her mother, Psycho star Janet Leigh, at the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills on Oct. 12 in Hollywood.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast
posing at the costume party premiere of Kyle Richards' film Halloween Kills on Oct. 12 in Hollywood.
Tori Spelling
with four of children on Oct. 17 at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California.
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
decorating their Los Angeles home with colorful Treetopia trees and spooky Dylan's Candy Bar sweets to celebrate the holiday.
Trey Songz
performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.
Kourtney Kardashian
claiming her title as Queen of Halloween while showing off her spooky home decor on Oct. 13.
Kyle Richards
watching her back while promoting the film Halloween Kills on Oct. 6.
Vanessa Hudgens
welcoming all witches on Instagram on Oct. 14.
Vanessa Lachey
loading up on chic pumpkins for her favorite time of year on Oct. 1.
Courtney Lopez & Family
meeting a serious skeleton at Haunt'Oween L.A., sponsored by KiwiCo, at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga on Oct. 5.
Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday
getting ready to enter Haunt'Oween L.A., sponsored by KiwiCo, at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga on Oct. 5.
Frankie Grande & Hale Leon
putting on their "we're not scared!" faces at Haunt'Oween L.A., sponsored by KiwiCo, at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga on Oct. 5.
Jamie Foxx
arming himself at Nights of the Jack's friends and family preview night in Calabasas, California, on Oct. 1.
Curtis Stone & Lindsay Price
keeping close at Nights of the Jack's friends and family preview night in Calabasas, California, on Oct. 1.
Demi Lovato
scaring The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on the Oct. 4 show.
Pete Wentz
taking selfies with some ghouls at Freeform's 2021 Halloween Road event in celebration of "31 Nights of Halloween" in L.A. on Oct. 1.
Jason Reitman & McKenna Grace
proving they ain't afraid of no ghosts at Freeform's 2021 Halloween Road event in celebration of "31 Nights of Halloween" in L.A. on Oct. 1.
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel
with Goofy, Donald and Pluto at Disneyland's Halloween Time on Sept. 25 in Anaheim, California.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
with 'Vampire Mater' at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park's Halloween Time on Sept. 25 in Anaheim, California.
Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Iris Apatow & Lexie Jay
freaking out at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 26.
Caitlin McHugh & John Stamos
asking for mercy in his Uncle Jesse mask at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 25.
Kyla Kenedy
all covered up at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 25.
Frankie Grande & Hale Leon
sticking together at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 26.
Sarah Shahi
staying brave with son William at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 25.
Travis, Landon & Alabama Barker
almost blending in with the crew at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 18.
Lana Condor
smiling through the scary at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 18.
Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck
holding each other close at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 18.
Vanessa Hudgens
keeping her cool on Sept. 17 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
JoJo Siwa
scared by some skeletons at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 12.
Miles Brown
playing along with the scares at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 11.
The Cast of The Haunting of Hill House
visiting their maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 11.
Orville Peck & Noah Cyrus
making some new friends at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 10.
Slash
practically living up to his nickname at opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9.