It's Spooky Season! See How Celebrities Are Getting into the Halloween Spirit

Sarah Michelle Gellar poses with Vampire Mater in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park, Sept. 25, 2021, while celebrating Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Cruz, Red and the residents of Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park have transformed the town of Radiator Springs into “Radiator Screams” for the spooky season, through Oct. 31, 2021.