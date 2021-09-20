It's Spooky Season! See How Celebrities Are Getting into the Halloween Spirit

These celebs can't help but seek out thrills and chills ahead of the spookiest day of the year

By Kate Hogan Updated October 27, 2021 03:45 PM

1 of 37

Halsey

Credit: halsey/instagram

getting goofy at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, on Oct. 27.

2 of 37

Billie Eilish

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

having a ball at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 24.

3 of 37

Christina Haack & Josh Hall

Credit: Christina Haack/instagram

on a date night at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 24.

4 of 37

Rachael Ray

Credit: Jeffrey Neira

getting spooked on the set of her Halloween episode (which airs on Oct. 29) alongside a display of delicious treats.

5 of 37

Jamie Lee Curtis

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

channeling her mother, Psycho star Janet Leigh, at the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills on Oct. 12 in Hollywood.

6 of 37

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

posing at the costume party premiere of Kyle Richards' film Halloween Kills on Oct. 12 in Hollywood.

7 of 37

Tori Spelling

Credit: Courtesy Nights Of The Jack

with four of children on Oct. 17 at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California. 

8 of 37

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

Credit: Bryan Berganza

decorating their Los Angeles home with colorful Treetopia trees and spooky Dylan's Candy Bar sweets to celebrate the holiday.

9 of 37

Trey Songz

Credit: Made Nightlife 

performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

10 of 37

Kourtney Kardashian

claiming her title as Queen of Halloween while showing off her spooky home decor on Oct. 13. 

11 of 37

Kyle Richards

Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

watching her back while promoting the film Halloween Kills on Oct. 6.

12 of 37

Vanessa Hudgens

welcoming all witches on Instagram on Oct. 14.

13 of 37

Vanessa Lachey

Credit: Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

loading up on chic pumpkins for her favorite time of year on Oct. 1.

14 of 37

Courtney Lopez & Family

Credit: Haunt O' Ween

meeting a serious skeleton at Haunt'Oween L.A., sponsored by KiwiCo, at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga on Oct. 5.

15 of 37

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday

Credit: Haunt O' Ween

getting ready to enter Haunt'Oween L.A., sponsored by KiwiCo, at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga on Oct. 5. 

16 of 37

Frankie Grande & Hale Leon

Credit: Haunt O' Ween

putting on their "we're not scared!" faces at Haunt'Oween L.A., sponsored by KiwiCo, at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga on Oct. 5.

17 of 37

Jamie Foxx

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

arming himself at Nights of the Jack's friends and family preview night in Calabasas, California, on Oct. 1.

18 of 37

Curtis Stone & Lindsay Price

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

keeping close at Nights of the Jack's friends and family preview night in Calabasas, California, on Oct. 1.

19 of 37

Demi Lovato

Credit: arner Bros.

scaring The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on the Oct. 4 show.

20 of 37

Pete Wentz

Credit: Freeform/Image Group LA

taking selfies with some ghouls at Freeform's 2021 Halloween Road event in celebration of "31 Nights of Halloween" in L.A. on Oct. 1.

21 of 37

Jason Reitman & McKenna Grace

Credit: Freeform/Image Group LA

proving they ain't afraid of no ghosts at Freeform's 2021 Halloween Road event in celebration of "31 Nights of Halloween" in L.A. on Oct. 1.

22 of 37

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

with Goofy, Donald and Pluto at Disneyland's Halloween Time on Sept. 25 in Anaheim, California.

23 of 37

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

with 'Vampire Mater' at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park's Halloween Time on Sept. 25 in Anaheim, California.

24 of 37

Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Iris Apatow & Lexie Jay

Credit: Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

freaking out at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 26.

25 of 37

Caitlin McHugh & John Stamos

Credit: Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

asking for mercy in his Uncle Jesse mask at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 25.

26 of 37

Kyla Kenedy

Credit: Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

all covered up at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 25.

27 of 37

Frankie Grande & Hale Leon

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

sticking together at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 26.

28 of 37

Sarah Shahi

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

staying brave with son William at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 25.

29 of 37

Travis, Landon & Alabama Barker

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

almost blending in with the crew at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 18.

30 of 37

Lana Condor

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

smiling through the scary at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 18.

31 of 37

Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

holding each other close at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Sept. 18.

32 of 37

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

keeping her cool on Sept. 17 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

33 of 37

JoJo Siwa

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

scared by some skeletons at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 12.

34 of 37

Miles Brown

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

playing along with the scares at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 11.

35 of 37

The Cast of The Haunting of Hill House

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

visiting their maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 11.

36 of 37

Orville Peck & Noah Cyrus

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

making some new friends at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 10.

37 of 37

Slash

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

practically living up to his nickname at opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9.

By Kate Hogan