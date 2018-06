Hollywood's Weight-Loss Winners!

Lost 100 lbs.!

She kick-started her weight loss with a stint on Dancing with the Stars in May. Now, the 5 ft., 7 in. actress is maintaining her svelte new shape by dancing “almost every day” and sticking to an organic diet with her own Organic Liaison plan. “To warm up, I do the cha-cha,” says the size 6 star, who, at 60, says she’s finally found an exercise “that I actually love that doesn’t feel like a hardship or a grind.”