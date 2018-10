Monday Is the New Saturday: Stars Who've Wed During the Week

Two days before Thanksgiving 2017, The View‘s Meghan McCain — daughter of Senator John McCain — and conservative pundit Ben Domenech tied the knot, right before sunset on Tuesday evening.

McCain and Domenech first got engaged at the Mayo Clinic in July 2017, shortly after her father’s brain cancer diagnosis. “We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said on The View. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”