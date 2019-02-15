9 Celeb Couples Who Wed on Valentine's Day — and How They Fared

From Tyrese and Samantha to Benedict and Sophie, look back at the stars who've picked the most romantic day of the year as their own big day

By Laura Lane Updated February 14, 2022 08:10 AM

Tommy & Brittany

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Status: Still married

The Mötley Crüe rocker and social media star exchanged vows on Valentine's Day 2019, one year after they got engaged. "It's official!!! We're married!!!" Furlan posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of their dogs in wedding attire. Added Lee in a similar post, "Holy s—balls!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee"

Tyrese & Samantha

Status: Unclear

Surprise! In a video posted to Instagram on Feb. 28, 2017, the Fast and Furious actor revealed he tied the knot to Samantha Lee during a Valentine's Day ceremony. Set to Brian Courtney Wilson's "I'll Just Say Yes," the montage included photos with his bride and video of the couple walking on the beach during sunset. Though the pair announced plans to separate on Dec. 30, 2020, in late January 2021, Tyrese vowed to win his wife back in an Instagram post.

Liberty & Jimmy

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Status: Still married

British model Ross and music producer Iovine exchanged "I dos" in front of A-list guests including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga on Feb. 14, 2016, and in keeping with the theme, asked guests to wear red (though the bride wore black).

Benedict & Sophie

Credit: Jeff Vespa/Getty

Status: Still married

Feb. 14, 2015: a sad date for Cumberbabes around the world. Oscar nominee Cumberbatch and an expectant Hunter chose an intimate 12th century medieval church in a small village on the Isle of Wight in England for their ceremony. You know, because the day itself wasn't romantic enough. The couple welcomed son Kit four months later, and son Hal in May 2017.

Salma & François-Henri

Credit: Jennifer Graylock/JPI

Status: Still married

Hayek's billionaire beau Pinault whisked her away to the love capital of the world, Paris, for their low-key nuptials at City Hall in 2009 before throwing a star-studded blowout bash months later in Venice. But it's clear that Valentine's Day holds a special place in their hearts: their daughter is named Valentina!

Keri & Shane

Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Status: Divorced

It looked like Felicity had finally found love when Russell married longtime boyfriend Deary in a small ceremony while she was expecting their first child in 2007. But after six-and-a-half years and two kids, the couple announced on Dec. 5, 2013, that they had been separated since that summer.

Meg & Dennis

Credit: Getty Images

Status: Divorced

When America's Sweetheart married the Hollywood heartthrob (and her two-time costar) in 1991, it seemed like a match made in big-screen heaven. So the world was shocked when after nine years of marriage and one child, Ryan left Quaid for her Proof of Life costar Russell Crowe. The once-golden couple finalized their divorce in 2001.

Adriana & Marko

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Status: Divorced

Just like Hayek, Lima got married on Valentine's Day in 2009 to Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric in Jackson Hole, Wyoming – and named her daughter Valentina, too. But their fate was not the same: they announced their separation in May 2014, and officially divorced in 2016.

Sharon & Phil

Credit: Getty

Status: Divorced

Guests thought they were attending a lavish Valentine's Day bash at Stone's Benedict Canyon mansion in 1998 – only to find out they were actually at her wedding to Bronstein, then executive editor of the San Francisco Examiner. After six years of marriage and the adoption of one son, the couple divorced in 2004.

