Surprise! In a video posted to Instagram on Feb. 28, 2017, the Fast and Furious actor revealed he tied the knot to Samantha Lee during a Valentine's Day ceremony. Set to Brian Courtney Wilson's "I'll Just Say Yes," the montage included photos with his bride and video of the couple walking on the beach during sunset. Though the pair announced plans to separate on Dec. 30, 2020, in late January 2021, Tyrese vowed to win his wife back in an Instagram post.