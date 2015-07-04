Red, White & I Do: Stars Who Married on the Fourth of July

After getting engaged in Paris the year prior, the Grey's Anatomy actress and her love said "I do" in New York on July 4th.

"We had a very intimate ceremony with friends and family and there was so much love in that space, I can't even tell you," the actress told Latina, reflecting on her special day.

"As I grew up, I started to believe that I would be one of those gals that never got married," she added. But Debolt swept her off her feet.

"The connection was there very early on," said Ramirez. "Pretty much when I first met him we both knew something on some very kind of spiritual level."