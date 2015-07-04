Red, White & I Do: Stars Who Married on the Fourth of July
There were extra fireworks on our nation's birthday for these celeb couples, who picked the holiday as their big day
OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE, 1982
Before the kids, the craziness and the reality show, the head-over-heels Brits tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii. They met in 1971, when Sharon was working as a receptionist for her father, London music exec Don Arden, who'd just signed a heavy-metal band named Black Sabbath. "She was always a very classy woman, smart and outgoing," he told PEOPLE in 1989. "I came from a totally different background, not as wealthy or educated, and I thought she was an impressive woman. Then one thing led to another, and I fell in love with her." But "we had five different engagement rings," Sharon revealed. "Every time Ozzy would ask me to marry him, we'd have an argument and I'd throw the damn ring out the window." She accepted only after "we'd spent two days combing the gardens of a hotel for a $10,000 diamond."
DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM, 1999
It wasn't a holiday for them, but the British soccer star and Spice Girl chose to celebrate anyway, marrying at the Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. The bride wore a custom corset and $17,000 headpiece, and the pair's 4-month-old son Brooklyn served as ring bearer. David's Manchester United teammates and Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates were on hand to toast the newlyweds, cementing their status as an international power couple.
JULIA ROBERTS & DANNY MODER, 2002
Technically it happened on July 3rd, but we're assuming the celebration surrounding Roberts' and Moder's surprise nuptials went late into the night. The two said "I do" in a secret, surprise ceremony at her Taos, New Mexico, ranch, where guests including George Clooney and Brad Pitt, clad in white linen, celebrated under a tent.
SARA RAMIREZ & RYAN DEBOLT, 2012
After getting engaged in Paris the year prior, the Grey's Anatomy actress and her love said "I do" in New York on July 4th.
"We had a very intimate ceremony with friends and family and there was so much love in that space, I can't even tell you," the actress told Latina, reflecting on her special day.
"As I grew up, I started to believe that I would be one of those gals that never got married," she added. But Debolt swept her off her feet.
"The connection was there very early on," said Ramirez. "Pretty much when I first met him we both knew something on some very kind of spiritual level."
TINA TURNER & ERWIN BACH, 2013
Though the longtime loves often said they didn't plan to tie the knot, they changed their minds in 2013, exchanging vows in a civil ceremony in Switzerland.
The pair dated for 27 years, spending much of that time in Zurich, Switzerland. Following the civil service, they had plans for a Buddhist ceremony along the banks of Lake Zurich, as well.
This is the second marriage for the "Proud Mary" singer, who was wed to the notorious Ike Turner from 1962 until her divorce filing in 1976.
TOM HARDY & CHARLOTTE RILEY, 2014
Though he never confirmed it, Hardy reportedly married his former Wuthering Heights co-star in 2014 – and kept the affair a secret for two months. According to the U.K.'s Mirror, the two made the day extra-intimate, hosting a handful of family and friends (including Hardy's son Louis) at the 18th-century castle Château de Roussan in Provence, France.
VANESSA WILLIAMS & JIM SKRIP, 2015
"You never know what you'll find and where you'll find it," Williams said of meeting Skrip, whom she married in her mother's hometown of Buffalo, New York. "I was on vacation with my daughter going to Egypt, cruising on the Nile. I wasn't looking for anything. I'd been alone for a number of years and divorced for 10 years at that time."
BILLY JOEL & ALEXIS RODERICK, 2015
It was a surprise for everyone but the bride and groom as Joel and Roderick, then expecting the couple's first child, turned their annual July 4th party on Long Island into a wedding. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo officiated the intimate nuptials, attended by Joel's daughter Alexa Ray and actor Kevin James.
TIM LOPEZ & JENNA REEVES, 2015
The Plain White T's guitarist and Reeves, who met on NBC's reality dating show Ready for Love, made it official in front of family and friends at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum in California. Both from Austin, Texas, they brought in food trucks to add a touch of home to the reception, attended by Lopez's bandmates and former co-stars.
ASHTON KUTCHER & MILA KUNIS, 2015
After playing love interests on That '70s Show and later finding their way back to each other, the two said "I do" at The Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California, a secluded spot surrounded by apple orchards, ponds and mountain views.
According to a source, the stars were already legally married but wanted to celebrate with friends and family, including their then-infant daughter, Wyatt.