All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023

The year 2023 will be extra special for these newlywed celebs

By
Published on January 24, 2023 04:58 PM
Buzz Aldrin & Dr. Anca Faur

Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Girlfriend Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: 'As Excited as Eloping Teens'. https://twitter.com/TheRealBuzz/status/1616600085441159168. Buzz Aldrin/Twitter
Buzz Aldrin/Twitter

Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur are husband and wife!

On Jan. 20, the day the astronaut celebrated his 93rd birthday, he and his longtime girlfriend got married in Los Angeles.

Aldrin shared the news on Twitter writing, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot."

He continued, "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

The NASA spaceman also shared two photos from the couple's big day, including one of the pair posing together and another more candid moment of the duo in conversation.

McKinley Belcher III & Blake Fox

McKinely Blake wedding
Roberto Araujo

Broadway actor McKinley Belcher III is a married man!

Belcher tied the knot with boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Jan. 17 — the couple's four-year anniversary.

For the ceremony, Belcher wore a chocolate and black Lazio tuxedo, a black bowtie and matching shoes paired with a white button-down shirt. Fox wore a black Lazio tuxedo paired with a white tux shirt and black bowtie.

To make the day even more special, Belcher's Death of a Salesman co-star, Andre De Shields, served as the ceremony's marriage officiant.

Shane Dawson & Ryland Adams

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnU_aNuvFvQ/ shanedawson's profile picture shanedawson Verified We’re married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :) Our very unique wedding video is up now🥂 5h
Shane Dawson/Instagram

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have said "I do!"

After announcing their engagement in 2019 following three years of dating, the longtime couple tied the knot in a courthouse wedding.

"We're married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :)" read a post shared on Jan. 12, 2023 by the Youtube stars along with a photo of the couple kissing in front of a Colorado courthouse.

The couple documented the entire experience in a 23-minute-long vlog that included a glimpse of the pair reading their marriage vows aloud and sharing their first official kiss as spouses.

The pair attempted to get finger tattoos in lieu of wedding rings though after the artist explained they would eventually rub off, they decided against it. Instead, they decided to splurge on a "wedding cake" at Voodoo Doughnuts.

The news of the couple's engagement came just days after Dawson apologized via Twitter for joking about engaging in sexual acts with his cat in a resurfaced 2015 interview.

Paul Arriola & Akela Banuelos

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

FC Dallas player Paul Arriola and Akela Banuelos became husband and wife on Jan. 6!

The afternoon wedding took place at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and featured their pugs Nugget and Penelope walking down the aisle, 150 guests including Sebastian Lletget and Becky G in attendance and their favorite song, "From the Ground Up" by Dan + Shay playing as the bride walked down the aisle.

The celebration included speciality drinks aptly named "The Paul," "The Akela," and "The Pugs," and an In-N-Out truck parked outside in case anyone had a burger craving at the end of the night.

Jennifer Hart & Rob Ricotta

Jennifer Hart wedding
Rob Ricotta and Jennifer Hart. Kayla Swayze

Jennifer Hart brought in the new year with a bang!

The country artist married fellow musician Rob Ricotta on Jan. 1 at at Nashville's Loveless Barn.

The bride walked down the aisle in a wedding dress from Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique in Chandler, Arizona, which she accessorized with a few special pieces.

"My something old was my great grandmother's pearl ring, while my something new was pearl drop earrings my 104-year-old grandma bought me for the wedding," Hart said. "I also borrowed my sister's bracelet gifted to her from our grandpa and my something blue was a turquoise heart-shaped pendant attached to my bouquet, gifted to me by my new mother-in-law."

