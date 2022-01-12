All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
The new year is extra special for these newlywed celebs
Danielle Brooks & Dennis Gelin
On Jan. 13, Brooks shared photos on Instagram from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, along with a look inside her special day with Vogue.
The Brooklyn-based couple chose Miami for their destination wedding which was held at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The couple's 2-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl.
The Orange Is the New Black star announced her engagement to Gelin on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2020, just over a month after they welcomed their daughter.
Matt Sallee & Sarah Bishop
Pentatonix singer Sallee found his pitch-perfect match!
The Grammy-winning a cappella group's bass singer tied the knot with fiancée Sarah Bishop on Sunday, Jan. 2, in a romantic ceremony at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.
The big day came after two-and-a-half years of dating — though the couple told PEOPLE they knew right away that their bond was the real deal.
"We both knew pretty much after our first date that the connection was rare and special," they said. "We'd both separately been praying for our life partners and knew that this wasn't a coincidence, and our walk on the moonlit beach that night solidified it."
Tracy Anderson & Chris Asplundh
The workout entrepreneur, who is known for making her A-list clients like Gwenyth Paltrow glow, quietly tied the knot in August 2021 with fiancé Asplundh, a business manager, she told PEOPLE exclusively in January.
For Anderson, it was important to her to keep the nuptials very private, with only a select few making the guest list.
"This special moment was meant for just our family," she said. Only Anderson's children, a few close friends and the couple's mothers were in attendance.
The couple began dating in 2018 after they were introduced by mutual friends, and got engaged in March 2020 when Asplundh popped the question at Anderson's 45th birthday party.
Michael Clifford & Crystal Leigh
Surprise! The 5 Seconds of Summer star and his love actually wed in 2021, but shared the news (and a big celebration) on Jan. 11, 2022, their one-year anniversary.
The couple hosted a "secret save the date gathering" in 2021, and signed the legal documents with only their wedding party present at their new home. They still have plans for a bigger, post-COVID bash, with more loved ones present.
Ricki Lake & Ross Burningham
"It was truly one of the best days of my life," Lake told PEOPLE of her Jan. 2 wedding to Burningham.
The "intimate" ceremony was hosted at the couple's home, with just a small group of their family and close friends in attendance, according to Lake.
The couple's big day was filled with meaningful details, including having their two best friends co-officiate the ceremony and Lake's other best friend doing her hair and makeup. For the ceremony, Lake and Burningham wrote their own vows.
Making things even more special, each guest gave a speech at the wedding about Lake and Burningham's relationship and wrote heartfelt messages in their guest book later that night.
The pair's six children — her two and his four — were also in attendance.
Sloane Stephens & Jozy Altidore
The tennis star and the soccer player, who announced their engagement in April 2019, were married on Jan. 1 at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida.
The bride wore a custom, beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena headpiece, and Peter Marco diamonds as she said "I do" to Altidore.
Guests were required to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 to attend.
"I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic," Stephens told PEOPLE. "We've all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible."
Still, what Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC, was looking forward to most was watching his now-wife walk down the aisle.
"It's one of those moments that I know will live in my mind forever and time will stand still when I see her," he shared.