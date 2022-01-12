On Jan. 13, Brooks shared photos on Instagram from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, along with a look inside her special day with Vogue.

The Brooklyn-based couple chose Miami for their destination wedding which was held at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The couple's 2-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl.

The Orange Is the New Black star announced her engagement to Gelin on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2020, just over a month after they welcomed their daughter.